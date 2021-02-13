Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.11. 5,603,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,962,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
The firm has a market cap of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)
Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.