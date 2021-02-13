Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.11. 5,603,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,962,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The firm has a market cap of $707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.