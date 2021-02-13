Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target Raised to C$7.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.31.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$28.32.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.