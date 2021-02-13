Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

AEXAY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Atos has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

