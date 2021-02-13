Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.69. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

