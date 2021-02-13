AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.