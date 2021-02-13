Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 254.5% in January

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 254.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.