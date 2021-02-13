Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.66 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

