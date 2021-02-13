Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

JHG stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.