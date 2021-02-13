Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $355,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 173.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

CF opened at $44.36 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

