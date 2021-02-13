Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

