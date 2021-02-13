Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $499,000 Investment in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CNOOC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

