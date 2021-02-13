Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.