Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Shares of MSI opened at $181.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

