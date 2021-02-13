Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

ASPN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of ASPN opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

