ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised ASOS Plc (ASC.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,904.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,724.88. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.26 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

