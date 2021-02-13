ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.76 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.05-1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $100.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

