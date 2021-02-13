Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

