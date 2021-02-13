Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Buys A$47,500.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($33,928.57).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alastair Clayton bought 1,000,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

