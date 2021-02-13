Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Buys A$47,500.00 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($33,928.57).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alastair Clayton bought 1,000,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.03.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

