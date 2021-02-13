Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

ARTL stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

