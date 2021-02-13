Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

AT1 opened at €5.82 ($6.84) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.92 and a 200 day moving average of €5.23. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

