Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.82 ($6.84) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

