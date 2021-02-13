Arizona State Retirement System Sells 502 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $96.36 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

