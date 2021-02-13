Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,969 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $668,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 487,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.37 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

