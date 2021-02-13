Arizona State Retirement System Sells 131 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $214.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.