Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.