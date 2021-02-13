Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after buying an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MasTec by 231.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

