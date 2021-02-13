Arion (ARION) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $89,224.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00283952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00097316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00089256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.63 or 0.98737260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,563,913 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.