Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.