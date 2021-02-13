Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.21 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

