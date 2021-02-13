Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ARCT opened at $73.47 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

