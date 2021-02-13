Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Arch Resources worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 94.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $794,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $728.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

