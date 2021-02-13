Arch Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

