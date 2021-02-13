ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $9.50 at TD Securities

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AETUF. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.