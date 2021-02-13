ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.36.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.48%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

