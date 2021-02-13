Apriem Advisors Acquires New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

