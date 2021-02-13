Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after buying an additional 138,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

