Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.