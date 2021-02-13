Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 323,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

