Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the January 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 973,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

