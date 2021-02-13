AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $228.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AON by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in AON by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 328,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,603 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

