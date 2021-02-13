AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $237.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s fourth-quarter earnings of $2.62 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and climbed 4% year over year on better revenues and lower operating costs. Its top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, it has resumed its share buyback plan, which is attractive.Its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuation.”

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of AON opened at $228.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

