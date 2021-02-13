Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 14,601,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414,153. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.