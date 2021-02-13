AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU opened at $23.99 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.