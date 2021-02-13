Andrew R. Harrison Sells 6,200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

