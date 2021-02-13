Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Up 160.0% in January

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR opened at $0.07 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.