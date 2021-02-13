Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVXL stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.70.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

