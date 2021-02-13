AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 3298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

