Analyzing Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Panacea Acquisition (NYSE:PANA) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Panacea Acquisition and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panacea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 24.33% 53.83% 16.83%

20.5% of Panacea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Panacea Acquisition and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panacea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.05 $9.84 billion $5.19 14.45

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Panacea Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Panacea Acquisition and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panacea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 13 0 2.87

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.36, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Panacea Acquisition.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Panacea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panacea Acquisition Company Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products. It provides products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat non-small-cell lung, ovarian and breast, esophageal, thyroid, cervical, and brain cancers; and prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus, as well as vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. In addition, the company offers drugs for hepatocellular and merkel cell carcinoma; antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs for infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, bovine, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticides for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fish. Further, it provides companion animal products; diabetes mellitus treatment and anthelmintic products for dogs and cats; products to treat fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies; horse fertility management products for swine; and dog, cat, and horse vaccines. Additionally, the company offers services and solutions that focus on engagement, clinical, and health analytics. Merck & Co., Inc. has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Almac Discovery Ltd.; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.; FUJIFILM Corporation; Intec Pharma Ltd.; Transcenta Holding Ltd.; and Janux Therapeutics, Inc. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

