Analyzing NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NanoString Technologies and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 29.11 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -42.98 MeiraGTx $13.29 million 44.71 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.38

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NanoString Technologies and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $55.83, suggesting a potential downside of 32.70%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.32%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15% MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49%

Summary

MeiraGTx beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

