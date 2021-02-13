Analysts Set United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) PT at GBX 1,019.71

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.71 ($13.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 2,135 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,159.

Shares of UU traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 944 ($12.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 920.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 893.73. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,068.50 ($13.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 14.41 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

